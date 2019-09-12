Sugar Grove Road between Schoenherr and Morse roads will be closed to all traffic for upgrading the railroad crossing starting Monday, Sept. 16, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
Barricades will be placed on Sugar Grove Road at the intersections with Schoenherr and Morse roads warning drivers of the road closure at the railroad crossing, stated Mason County Highway Engineer Eric Nelson in the release. The work is anticipated to take about a week.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.