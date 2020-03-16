The Mason County courts will be closed to the public, except for essential services until April 6.
According to a press release sent from the courts, only essential services will be available through the courts until that date. Non-essential matters will be adjourned, video and telephonic communications will be used for essential hearings.
Those needing to be in contact with the court are encouraged to reach out to the respective court by the following phone numbers:
• Circuit court, 231-845-0516
• District court, 231-843-4130
• Probate court, 231-843-8666
• Juvenile Court, 231-845-1213
• Friend of the Court, 231:843-4791
Please note that these conditions may change, based upon recommendations or orders received federal state or local authorities. If that happens, further public notices will be issued.