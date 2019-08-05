The words of Styx’s classic rock song “Come Sail Away” rang out over Waterfront Park Saturday night.
The song felt perfect for the venue. Boats gently bobbed on Lake Michigan waters and the SS Badger blew it’s horn in Pere Marquette Lake near the park.
Blankets, chairs and coolers spread out over the grassy area as people found their spot to sit and enjoy the music.
Thousands of people flocked to the Waterfront Park in downtown Ludington to listen, sing along and dance. West Shore Bank’s annual Rhythm & Dunes Summer Concert Series ended Saturday night on a rocking note.
