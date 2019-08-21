Three persons entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.

• Anthony Karl Kenyon-Kinney, 30, Eaton Rapids, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methemphantime less than 25 grams and unlawful use of a license plate following an incident June 29 in Custer Township.

• Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, 62, 805b E. Brother St., pleaded guilty to assault and battery/ resisting and opposing a police officer following an incident June 10 at his home. The incident involved Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Fort.

• Michael James Hill, 31, 371 W. Main St., Hart, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. A citation of being a disorderly person was dismissed. The charges were lodged following an incident Aug. 18, 2018 following a traffic stop on Rath Avenue near Court Street in Ludington.

