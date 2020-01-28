Three people entered pleas on various charges Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court:
• Ricky Luther Schodowski, 34, 842 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, pleaded guilty to resisting and opposing a police officer as well as operating a motor vehicle while never having applied for an operator’s license.
• Steve Christopher Westbrook, 26, 157 Wildwood Crossing, Apt. No. 15, Ludington, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and interfering with an electronic communications device.
• Timothy John Thorne, 37, 4020 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct, third degree.