RUBY CREEK — Painted against a backdrop of red, white and blue — accented with shades of military camouflage and an unending rainbow of tints and hues — the 13th Annual Thunder at the Creek presented a colorful, All-American masterpiece on Saturday.

Under a warm, inviting sun and applauded by an energetic crowd — those who watched from the south edge of Washington Avenue stood in Oceana County, while those who watched from the north edge stood in Mason County — those who looked on whistled and waved as the parade ambled its way through the deep-in-the-woods community.

A convoy of all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles — the latter bearing the license plates of Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida and even Texas — streamed slowly back and forth.

