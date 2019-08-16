Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.