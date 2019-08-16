Thunder in the Creek is a day-long benefit for disabled veterans full of festivities, good times, and food. The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ruby Creek.
The day includes live music, an all-terrain vehicle trail run, a pig roast and 200 pounds of chicken, and fireworks at dusk to end the night.
The 13th annual Thunder in the Creek aims to show appreciation for veterans who have given their lives and limbs during service. The event raises money for the Ruby Creek Disabled Veteran’s Hunt Club to take veterans on different events throughout the year.
