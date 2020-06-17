HART — The Oceana County Sheriff's Office and Shelby Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child that arrived at Hackley Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby following an incident at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Mast stated that an investigation indicated a 16-month-old girl wandered out of the sight as a family member was moving a Chevorlet pickup in a driveway at a residence on East Jackson Road in Crystal Township.
When the driver moved the truck, he immediately stopped when he felt something, Mast stated.
“Unfortunately, the toddler had been knocked to the ground and run over causing fatal injuries,” Mast stated. “Please keep the family in your prayers.”