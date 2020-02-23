GRAND RAPIDS — A Ludington man was charged with bank fraud and federal income tax offenses Friday in a felony information filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Paul Patrick Piper, 57, of Ludington, faces the charges as he allegedly defrauded financial institutions as well as Lake Michigan Carferry, the operator of the SS Badger, in the amount of at least $550,000 by overriding “normal accounting systems and writing checks directly to himself and to two of his affiliated businesses, Piper Tax & Accounting and Piper Group,” according to the release.
In the release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that the felony information is only accusations, and Piper is presumed innocent until and unless proven otherwise in court.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the FBI, searched Piper Tax in September 2018. At the time, the FBI contacted the sheriff’s office and the two agencies executed a search warrant. An investigation began in June 2018, according to a previous Daily News report.
Piper is alleged to have either forged signatures of company owners on checks or used a signature stamp without the authorization of owners. He also allegedly hid the transactions in the accounting system by booking the checks to an insurance expense code and by “otherwise making false entries to balance company accounts,” according to the release
Piper is also alleged to have filed false personal income tax returns with the IRS. In the release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office states Piper is alleged to have not indicated either the funds from Lake Michigan Carferry or other income from his tax service on his federal income tax returns.
If convicted, Piper faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years for the bank fraud offense and a maximum term of imprisonment of three years for filing a false tax return, according to the release. Piper, if convicted, may also be ordered to pay restitution to his victims.