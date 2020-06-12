SCOTTVILLE — The Gateway to Success Academy in Scottville honored its fourth graduation class in its history on Thursday evening, the first time the classmates had been together since online learning from home began in March.
Graduating high school is a tremendous feat in and of itself, but the Class of 2020 sure has a little extra feather in its cap given the unprecedented circumstances thrust forward by COVID-19.
Thunderstorms cleared just in time for the ceremony to begin with an opening statement from Superintendent Jamie Bandstra, followed by student addresses from Dalton Haldeman and Kelsey Martin.
“Over the coming years, we may not remember all of the science we learned or the math equations we needed to know,” Haldeman said. “But what we cannot forget is that when individuals work together, the whole group is raised up and the impossible becomes possible.”
Then came time for a special activity to signify the class’ accomplishments and unity going forward. Last year, the Class of 2019 put together a puzzle to exemplify collaboration. This year, the Class of 2020 partook in a more fitting activity, given its perseverance to graduate in the midst of a global pandemic.
A pile of wood planks sat at the bottom of the steps leading to the stage, and one by one, the students picked up a single plank and moved it out of the way. This symbolized the overcoming of obstacles and barriers along the students’ journey to earning their diplomas.
“All of you have had to work through many things in your life to walk across the stage today,” said superintendent Jamie Bandstra following the activity. “Hopefully you have learned that with hard work and commitment, you can achieve amazing things.”
Eighteen of the 21 graduates were in attendance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas as their families, seated in clusters, watched proudly. The academy’s faculty and staff were also present, practicing social distancing by sitting 6 feet apart.
Bandstra proceeded to share that while now at home recovering, his wife suffered a heart attack a couple of weeks ago and was hospitalized in Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. This happened to be the same night that protests and riots unfolded downtown in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. He was greatly inspired, however, by the following morning’s turnout of civilians helping clean up the city.
“The power of unity and willingness to do whatever needed to be done was on display,” said Bandstra, thereafter referencing a quote from Rudyard Kipling that is often used in the academy. “The strength of the wolf is the pack, and the strength of the pack is the wolf.”
One thing is for certain: the Class of 2020 will have a unique experience to speak of forever. As Bandstra spelled out, the graduates will face evermore barriers in their lives and careers ahead, but he believes there is nothing the power of unity cannot overcome.
“Remember that one of our biggest challenges we face is often understanding and working with those around us,” he said.