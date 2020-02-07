A 25-year-old court case made it to the circuit court docket Tuesday for a show-cause hearing for unpaid restitution in the amount of $11,903.69.
The hearing was scheduled for Edwin H. Clark III — his second show-cause hearing, according to a register of actions with the 1995 case — in an effort to have Clark pay on the restitution from the case.
Current Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said that old cases that remain open — in this case because of the large amount of money owed — are sometimes brought before the court to clear them up, hopefully for good.
