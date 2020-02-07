A 25-year-old court case made it to the circuit court docket Tuesday for a show-cause hearing for unpaid restitution in the amount of $11,903.69.

The hearing was scheduled for Edwin H. Clark III — his second show-cause hearing, according to a register of actions with the 1995 case — in an effort to have Clark pay on the restitution from the case.

Current Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said that old cases that remain open — in this case because of the large amount of money owed — are sometimes brought before the court to clear them up, hopefully for good.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.