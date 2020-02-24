NBC Sports is set to make history next month and a Ludington native is the brains behind the groundbreaking idea.
Kaitlin Urka, a producer for NBC Sports, pitched an idea of an all women’s crew to produce the entire broadcast of an NHL game on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day. This will mark the first all female crew to produce and broadcast a sporting event.
“For years, I had worked in (production) trucks where I was either the only female or one of the only females,” said Urka. “The more I’ve worked at NBC, the more and more women are seen. I knew we had the crew to do this, and it has been sitting in the back of my head percolating.”
