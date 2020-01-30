The general court martial of Ludington native U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Tucker was scheduled for June 15 in relation to the death of a fellow seaman.
Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brickey, a public affairs officer for the service’s Pacific Area, stated that Tucker chose to defer entering a plea at his arraignment last Friday. If he intends to plead at trial, he must do so by May 15.
Two other sessions were scheduled in the matter, too. Article 39(a) sessions to hear oral arguments for legal motions were scheduled for March 25 and May 1.
All of the hearings, including the general court martial, will be conducted at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, where Tucker is currently stationed. Brickey stated the dates of the hearings are potentially subject to change.
Tucker faces charges in relation to the death of fellow seaman Ethan Kelch in January 2019 in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, after both were serving aboard the cutter Douglas Munro. Brickey emphasized that Tucker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at a court martial.
