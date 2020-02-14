It took jurors only 90 minutes Thursday to find a Walhalla man guilty of assaulting/resisting and injuring a police officer. The guilty verdict included the lessor offense of assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer.
Robb Dodson was found guilty of injuring Sgt. John Balowski, who at that time was a road officer for the Mason County Sheriff’s office. Balowski re-injured a surgery site, as well as an ankle and knee. He was unable to work for about six weeks following the Feb. 19, 2019, incident.
