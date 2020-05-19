West Shore Community College President Scott Ward outlined several areas the college is looking at reopening during the college’s Board of Trustees meeting Monday afternoon via the video-conference application Zoom.
“Since March, we’re just following government orders. As they come out, we’ve been following them. Even with (Monday’s) orders of opening Manistee north, we’re going more to a college-based decisions often with guidelines given to us. Some of those will be board direction, not government direction,” Ward said in a presentation to the board.
Ward noted few sections of the college have reopened. Maintenance workers are back working on the campus, and they’re taking the necessary precautions such as filling out a health questionnaire each day.
The other area that reopened was the police academy, Ward said. Those who are going through that educational portion are taking their temperatures before entering the premises.
