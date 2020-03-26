The warrant arrest of a 36-year-old Scottville man Monday afternoon lead to one police officer being injured and the man facing additional charges.
Brandon Charles Hathaway was arraigned Tuesday in 79th District Court in front of Magistrate Glenn Jackson III in two separate cases arising from the incident.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant out for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. The warrant was in connection to an alleged incident that occurred last weekend.
Scottville Police Department officers went to a home in the 400 block of North Thomas Street at 5:47 p.m. Monday to arrest Hathaway on the warrant.
When officers found Hathaway, he allegedly refused to comply with the orders given by the officers, according to Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Murphy said Hathaway allegedly began to fight with the officers, kicking one in the face. Hathaway was eventually subdued and placed under arrest and lodged Monday. The officer did not seek medical treatment for his injury.
Hathaway was arraigned on two felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer before Jackson on Tuesday.
Bond in the domestic violence case was set at $2,500, 10-percent deposit. The pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 1.
Bond in the assault/resist/obstruct an officer case was set at $5,000, personal recognizance.
The probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 1.