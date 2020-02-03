VICTORY TWP. — A message underlying the 2020 Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop Saturday was researchers, managers and Michigan Sea Grant want to hear from Great Lakes anglers about how to improve research models, goals for the fishery and measurements expectations being met.
Morning sessions were mostly given over to fishery science. The afternoon sessions included current management plans, an initiative to build a new management consensus and a session on defining what makes for a successful fishing experience.
With more than 70 people from around Michigan present at West Shore Community College, the workshop broke with some tradition. Data — even if preliminary — such as forage base numbers from the previous year and catch rates by harbor which long have been a part of the day were not presented.
For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.