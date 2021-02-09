Roger and Janet (Martin) Andersen of Free Soil are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11. They were married in 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. Roger Tava was the best man and Shirley (Rogoski) Tava was the maid of honor. They are the parents of four children Lorrie (Dan) Evans of Scottville, Janelle (Dan) Antes of Manistee, Lavone (Matt) McShane of Manistee and Wayne Andersen of Manistee, and of eight grand children Deric (Kim) Evans, Blake Lange and Kim, Cody McShane and Riley, Logan Guenthardt and Caitlyn, Lauren Guenthardt and Mason, Andy (Erin) Antes, Ashley Antes and Blaine and Adam Antes. They also have four great-grandchildren Peyton Evans, Mackenzie Evans, Kaylynn Lange and Parker Sich. Janet’s brother is Ronald Martin of Ludington and Rogers’ brother is Allen (Joan) Andersen of Ohio.