Tom and Bonnie (Reid) Bourisseau of Grand Rapids with celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 10, 2021. The couple were married at First Methodist Church in Ludington on April 8, 1961.
Tom is a retired administrator, and Bonnie is a homemaker. They have three daughters, Amy Wozniak of Alto, Jodi Coxon of Cedar Springs, and Holly Kauffman of Middleville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The anniversary will be hosted by their daughters and celebrated with friends and family in Cedar Springs.