Robyn Marie Bednarz and Thomas Lloyd Failing, both of Ludington, are engaged to be married.
Robyn is the daughter of Rob and Tina Bednarz. She is a registered dental hygienist at Lakewinds Dental Center. She is a 2010 graduate of Ludington High School and has an associate of science degree from West Shore Community College and a degree in dental hygiene from Ferris State University.
Thomas is the son of Dave and Gayle Failing. He works at West Michigan Builders. He graduated in 2003 from Walkerville High School and also attended Muskegon Community College.
The ceremony and celebration will take place on June 19, 2021, at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater and at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.