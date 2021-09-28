Bonnie and Brian Hackert and Jamie and Jennifer Flewelling announce the engagement of Claire Flewelling and Michael Hackert, on Oct. 2, 2021.
Claire is the daughter of Jamie and Jennifer. She is a 2016 graduate of Ludington High School, and she is currently in college pursuing a degree in education.
Michael is the son of Bonnie and Brian. He graduated from Michigan State University in 2016 and works for Hackert Farms.
Claire and Michael both reside in Ludington. The wedding will be held at St. Simon Catholic Church.