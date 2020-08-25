Dave and Beverly (Nichols) Hamman, formerly of Ludington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at their Portage home.
They were married on Aug. 20, 1960.
The Hammans have three children — Linda (Dick) Gilligan of Schoolcraft, Robin (Joe) Betke of Kalamazoo and Dr. Brian Hamman of Monroe, New Jersey — as well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dave is retired from the Upjohn Company and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, and Beverly is retired from the Parchment School District.