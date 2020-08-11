Jacob Lesinski and Gabrielle Williams of Pentwater will be married on Sept. 12, 2020, in an outdoor ceremony in Ludington.
Lesinski is a 2016 graduate of Ludington High School, and is currently in an electrical apprenticeship at Michigan State University. His parents are Michael and Tanya Lesinksi of Pentwater.
Williams is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, Florida. She earned her associate of science degree in small business management in 2019 at Valencia University. She is the daughter of Charles Williams Jr. and Pamela Williams.