Richard and Janet (Shoup) Lundquist are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple was married Sept. 30, 1961, at Scottville United Methodist Church. They have three children, Rick Lundquist of Louisiana, Lisa J. Lundquist of Florida and Debra (Chris) Drake of Muskegon. They also have 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and of the six, there is also a set of twin girls. Richard is retired after working at Bonser’s in Custer. Janet is a retired beautician.

