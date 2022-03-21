Mervin and Donna Jean (Brandenburg) McVicker are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married at the Bachelor Christian Church by Round Lake on March 15, 1952. They will be celebrating with their children Steve and Carolyn McVicker, Kevin and Deb McVicker, Todd McVicker and Drew and Bobbi McVicker. They have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Scottville man charged with murder in Hamlin Township
-
Sister act: Heading to state basketball tournament runs in bloodline for four Orioles
-
City OKs settlement talks with veteran triggered by Copeyon Park siren
-
Bested at Breslin: Ludington girls fall to top-ranked Edison in state semifinals
-
Ludington ready to play top-ranked Edison
Trending Recipes
Poll
Are you staying home or going away for spring break?
You voted: