Lindsey Miller and Davis Bolster will be married on Oct. 2, 2021 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Miller and Bolster both live in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Miller is a 2007 graduate of Mason County Central High School and a 2013 graduate of Ferris State University. She is a clinical pharmacist at Shields Health Solutions. Her parents are Harvey and Linnea Miller of Ludington.
Bolster is a 2010 grad of Porter-Gaude School and a 2014 graduate of Duke University. He is an associate at Berkshire Partners. His parents are Dr. Eric Bolster of Charleston, South Carolina, and Dr. Marcy Bolster of Boston.
The date, time and location of the reception are to be determined, but will take place in Charleston.