Clayton and Kathy (Leverence) Sommerfeldt of Custer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week in Evansville, Indiana. The Sommerfeldts were married May 27, 1972, at Fruitport Congregational Church. They have two children, Mindy and Russ Gore of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Chris Sommerfeldt of Newburgh, Indiana, and two grandchildren, Alex and Jacob. Clayton is retired from USF Holland, and Kathy is semi-retired from Mary Kay Cosmetics. Clayton’s hobbies include farming, gardening, hunting, fishing and travel. Kathy’s hobbies include reading, writing, selling Mary Kay and travel.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
When it comes to Ukraine, the United States is…
You voted: