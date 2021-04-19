Clyde and Angela (Tetzlaff) Tenney celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 17. The Ludington couple were married at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Scottville on April 17, 1971. The pair decided, in light of COVID-19, to not host a celebration. The couple have three children Kevin and Angela Tenney of DeWitt, Kristina and Raul Ramirez of Ludington and Kyle Tenney of Scottville with his girlfriend Melanie Bettinger of Ludington. They have seven grandchildren. Both are retired.
