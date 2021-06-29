The children of Mike and Joyce (Kelvington) Walters happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Mike and Joyce were married on July 2, 1971, at the Church of the Nazarene in Beavercreek, Ohio. They have been blessed with four children Sheila, Patrick, Michelle (Matt Kmiecik) and Cindi (Cy Sult); plus 13 grandchildren Davis, Austin, Christian, Isabelle, Erin, Shelby, Zechariah, Elijah, Gage, Payten, Lily, Olivia and Tyler. Mike retired from the State of Michigan Department of Corrections in 2006; Joyce retired from West Shore Community College in 2014. Mike and Joyce are still best friends after 50 years together who enjoy their time with family and friends, attending their grandchildren’s events, traveling and life on Hamlin Lake.
