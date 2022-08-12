TODAY
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart's Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Hello Weekend, 9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Western Michigan Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Brats & burgers, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Stratford "Off" the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Mason County District Library's Perseid Meteor Shower party, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Manistee Civic Players present "The Butler Did It," 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Erin Zindle & the Ragbirds with Ben Traverse, 5-9 p.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Uneven Ground, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
The Pulse, 7-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Eric Michaels & Chris Kennedy, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Western Michigan Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Gold Coast Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Stratford "Off" the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present "The Butler Did It," 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Downtowners, 6-9 p.m., Stix, 963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Gold Coast Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Stratford "Off" the Avenue theater festival, 2 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present "The Butler Did It," 2 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
MONDAY
EVENTS
Manistee Right to Life Focus on Life benefit dinner, doors 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., Manistee National Golf & Resort, 120 County Line Road, Manistee
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night, 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6 p.m. competition, Epworth Heights, 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
LACA Summer Concert Series: Paul Nelson Band, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington
EVENTS
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
DNR open house on Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, 2-4 p.m., Pinora Township Hall, 4032 S. Deer Lake Road, Reed City
AFFEW Beach Sweep, 7-8 p.m., Stearns Park, Ludington
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Gabrial James, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
80 Cows, 5 p.m., Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Third Coast Swing, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Cat Bob & Eric Engblade, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Redux, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Kari Lynch, 8-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington