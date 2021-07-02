TODAY
MUSiC
Michael Snell, noon-2 p.m., Golden Sands Bucket & Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Mike Lenich, 2 p.m., Ludington Art Show, Rotary Park, 500 W. Ludington Ave.
Joe Stickney, noon-2 p.m., the 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Third Coast Swing, 7-8 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park
Yard Sale Underwear, 7-11 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Manistee National Forest Festival “Lite,” downtown Manistee
West Shore Art Fair, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Rotary Park
My Patriotic Space Decorating Contest presented by the Ludington Area Jaycees; details on Facebook
Fireworks, dusk, Charles Mears State Park, Pentwater
SUNDAY
HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!
MUSIC
Second Chances, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Shotman, 7-11 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Manistee National Forest Festival “Lite,” downtown Manistee
Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-Enactors American flag presentation, patriotic music, 8:15 a.m. Mass, St. John Cantius Church, 2845 E Michigan St., Free Soil
Breakfast buffet, noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 E. State St., Custer
Ludington Area Jaycees Fourth of July Freedom Festival: 1-mile dash, registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Leveaux Park; Freedom Festival Parade, 1 p.m., starting on Madison Street; Fireworks, dusk, Stearns Park Beach, downtown Ludington
West Shore Art Fair, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Rotary Park
My Patriotic Space Decorating Contest presented by the Ludington Area Jaycees; details on Facebook
Fireworks, dusk, First Street Beach, Manistee
SS Badger Shoreline Cruise, 8:30 p.m., tickets: www.ssbadger.com
MONDAY
EVENTS
Manistee National Forest Festival “Lite,” downtown Manistee
Charity Monday to benefit Fourth of July Freedom Festival, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.
My Patriotic Space Decorating Contest presented by the Ludington Area Jaycees; details on Facebook
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Tuesday Talks, Tunes and Tours, Tara McCrackin, 10 a.m., Ramsdell Theater, 101 Maple St., Manistee