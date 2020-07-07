A Wellston woman was sentenced to jail time and probation for a shoplifting incident which in turn led her to resisting a police officer.
Morgan Faith Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 18 months probation on the charge of retail fraud, third degree, and resisting and opposing a police officer, Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
“Morgan has faced some substance abuse issues as well as having some social disorders because she only has an eighth-grade education,” Cory Rickett, defense attorney, told the court.
The hearing was held with a parties present via Zoom, the video-conferencing call app.
“She is on board with the 18 months probation and is looking forward to taking any classes she can in an effort to complete her GED,” Rickett added.
“She has a job now and regular visits with her children,” he added. “She is also requesting that when an opening arises, she would like to be considered for inpatient rehab.”
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski noted that Johnson had no prior felonies and that the sentencing guidelines called for jail time of 0 to 9 months.
The judge impressed upon Johnson that any violations of her probation could lead to her being placed in jail and have to serve added jail time. She ordered that Johnson serve 23 days of the jail term up front with the rest of the jail time to be served at the court’s discretion. She was given credit for 23 days already served.
She was ordered to pay $817 in court fines and costs and $30 per month in monitoring fees.