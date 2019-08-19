For a quarter-century locally, helping hands and heartfelt hugs have eased the anxious spirits of young families, thanks to the compassionate and educational services of West Shore Family Support (WSFS).
Formerly known as the West Shore Pregnancy Care Center — the name change was made official Saturday during the center’s 25th anniversary open house — the privately-funded WSFS that’s supported by an army of about 40 volunteers continues to reach out to young families in search guidance and assistance.
“Our heartbeat is to help people from prenatal to school, to help them feel empowered,” said Heather Bush, executive director. “We’re a family center — a safe place to come.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.