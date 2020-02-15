The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will learn about how the enrollment of the college is looking for the winter semester during its regularly-scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. Monday on campus at its John M. Eaton Board Room.
Vice President of Academics & Student Services Mark Kinney and Dean of Student Services Chad Inabinet will discuss the winter enrollment report during Kinney’s academic report, according to an agenda for the board.
