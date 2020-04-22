A pursuit by area law enforcement officers, which began in Mason County and concluded in Lake County, ended with the arrest of a 39-year homeless woman from Ludington, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
The Ludington Police Department was initially called to the 600 block of South Washington Avenue at 3:30 p.m Tuesday to the report of a stolen vehicle. At 3:34 p.m. Mason County sheriff's deputies received the report of the stolen vehicle. A deputy on patrol near U.S. 10 and Brye Road spotted the vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.
When the officer was able to get behind the vehicle in question, he verified that it was the reported stolen vehicle. He and a Scottville Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle on U.S. 10 near Tuttle Road.
Deputies say she failed to pull over and led deputies on a pursuit through Custer and Branch townships and fled into Lake County.
Lake County Sheriff deputies and officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources deployed “stop sticks” in an effort to disable the tires on the fleeing vehicle.
The “stop sticks” were effective and stopped the vehicle on U.S. 10 at the Jenks Road intersection in Lake County.
During the arrest, the woman allegedly fought with several different officers before being taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.
She remains lodged in the Mason County Jail and faces charges of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding police officers and resisting and opposing a police officer.
The incident initially began when, according to Ludington police, the woman entered a home on South Washington Avenue where she had lived last year. The homeowner was in a different room of the house but said he heard the back door close and shortly thereafter heard his car start. That is when he called police.
Michigan State Police were in the Branch Township area and heard the call, but did not engage in the chase, per their department policy of too many vehicles already involved. They did however remain on standby if the situation escalated.