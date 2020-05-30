The Women Who Care of Mason County met via email in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the members were asked to submit the name of a charity that was affected by the disease.
Ordinarily, three nominated charities would be randomly pulled out of a basket, and all members would vote for one charity to receive all of the donations.
Four nominations of charities were received, and it was decided that each member could choose the charity or charity of their choice for an individual donation. The four charities were Lakeshore Food Club, True North Community Services, Connexion Point and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Earlier in the week, the four charities received a total of $10,895 with more checks continuing to be counted from the Women Who Care of Mason County.