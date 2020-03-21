Groundwater from near the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum was pumped into the channel between Lake Michigan and Pere Marquette Lake as crews prepared to do storm sewer work there this week.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the water seen being pumped into the channel was groundwater, and it needs to be done before Hallack Contracting can start the work.
“That is all part of the dewatering process,” Foster said. “In order to work on the storm water line, Hallack put in a dewatering system. It pulls ground water out and pumps it into Lake Michigan so they can construct the pipe.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.