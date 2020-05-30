The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees is hosting a special meeting Monday via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The code for joining the meeting via Zoom is 92822309573. The public may also access the meeting via telephone by calling (301) 715-8592 and also using the access code 92822309573.
The board will be considering the certification of the 2020 tax levy as well as the financial reports for March and April. A bid for the network infrastructure for the downtown Manistee project will be considered, too. The scheduling for an annual audit is also scheduled to be considered.
A closed session is also scheduled, according to the agenda, for the board to discuss collective bargaining strategy for both of its unions — one representing the faculty and another representing the educational support staff.
At the adjournment of the meeting, a budget workshop with the trustees will take place.