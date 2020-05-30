The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees is hosting a special meeting Monday via the video-conferencing application Zoom.

The code for joining the meeting via Zoom is 92822309573. The public may also access the meeting via telephone by calling (301) 715-8592 and also using the access code 92822309573.

The board will be considering the certification of the 2020 tax levy as well as the financial reports for March and April. A bid for the network infrastructure for the downtown Manistee project will be considered, too. The scheduling for an annual audit is also scheduled to be considered.

A closed session is also scheduled, according to the agenda, for the board to discuss collective bargaining strategy for both of its unions — one representing the faculty and another representing the educational support staff.

At the adjournment of the meeting, a budget workshop with the trustees will take place.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.