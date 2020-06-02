West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees held a work session for its upcoming budget following a special meeting Monday afternoon via the video-conference application, Zoom.
West Shore Community College President Scott Ward said the school the budget at this time anticipates a 10 percent reduction in state revenues for the upcoming budget year. But, because the college has built up its fund balance, he anticipates dipping into it to offset the reduction because of COVID-19.
“My recommendation would be to take it out of our fund balance. We have built up a healthy fund balance,” Ward said. “It’s not exorbitant, but it’s built up to weather these types of storms.”
