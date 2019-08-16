West Shore Community College will look at its options for a uniformed police presence and assistance in preparation for potential incidents on campus in the wake of Tuesday’s Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting where a contract for a deputy was voted down.

The county board considered a contract between the county and the college for a Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy, and the deputy’s salary and benefits would have been paid for by the college from Sept. 1 through April 30 and the county would have paid for the remaining months. The county commission voted, 5-2, to decline the contract.

