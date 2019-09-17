VICTORY TWP. — What West Shore Community College’s priorities are in its master plan and how they got there was a lengthy item of discussion during Monday’s regular Board of Trustees meeting in the John M. Eaton Board Room of the Administration & Conference Building.
Tom Mathison of Mathison Architects gave a presentation to the board about a facilities master plan update. In it, Mathison outlined a prioritized list of what the college should pursue after discussions with the college. At the top of the list was the building in downtown Manistee at 400 River St. that at one-time housed Glik’s.
The recreation center, the administrative and conference center and Schoenherr Student Center on the main campus, and the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center in Sheridan Township followed. The rankings, once settled, help to determine what project may be looked at first. And, whatever is the top-ranked choice will be considered by the state for capital outlay, Mathison said.
But James Jensen said the public safety should be ranked higher.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.