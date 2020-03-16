VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College officials have extended the closure of the Recreation Center and West Shore Community Ice Arena until March 30, according to a press release from the college.
The college’s bookstore and café are also closed.
Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-9, which was signed this Monday morning, requires places of public accommodation to be closed including cafes, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities and exercise studios.
In addition, all college-sponsored public events, through April 21, have been canceled or postponed.