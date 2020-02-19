VICTORY TWP. — Students at West Shore Community College will be getting a first-hand look at the unfolding of the political process as they will be conducting exit polls during the March 10 primary election.
Students from a variety of disciplines, led by members of the college’s student senate, will be at a polling location in Manistee and Mason counties. Students will be conducting their poll from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hamlin Township Hall that day as well as the Manistee city marina building.
The idea to start an exit poll began when Mike Nagle, a professor of history and political science at West Shore, went to a conference and learned of other exit polls elsewhere.
“It’s a good way to get students involved in the community, sort of a service-type learning as well as civic engagement. It’s something that’s been brewing in the back of my mind for a while,” Nagle said.
