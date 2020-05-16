The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be joining many of the other local governing bodies to host a meeting via a video-conference application when it has its meeting at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
If using the Zoom application, the meeting ID number is 949 4975 4366. The meeting also allows for the public to listen and participate via the telephone by calling (301) 715-8592 and using the same meeting ID number.
According to a press release, President Scott Ward is expected to give a presentation “on the current status of the college and response to the pandemic.”
As a part of the board’s agenda, it will be considering the winter graduation list for approval; calling for a special meting for June 1 to certify the final property tax levy figures; change the date of the June board meeting from June 15 to June 22; and to set the hearing for the budget for the 2021-21 fiscal year.