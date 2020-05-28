It took several police officers from two departments to arrest a 36-year-old Wyoming man on several charges following an incident at the Ventura Motel Tuesday night.
Ludington Police officers were originally called to the motel at 10:16 p.m., located in the 600 block of West Ludington Avenue, to investigate a domestic violence complaint. The complainant was the girlfriend of the man, and was identified as a 30-year-old Grand Rapids woman. She was not injured in the incident.
Brian Lewis Sroka, 27, 5910 Bayberry Farms Drive SW Apt. 7, was arraigned Wednesday in 79th District Court on three felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer; two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000; a misdemeanor count of domestic violence; and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction.
When officers arrived they noticed a 5- to 6-inch hole had been punched in a motel room door. They found the suspect, who police say was highly intoxicated, outside waving a metal curtain rod around in the air. He allegedly was walking by rooms, threatening people with the curtain rod, as well as threatening his girlfriend.
As officers approached Sroka, he allegedly ran into his motel room then into the bathroom and locked the door.
Police repeatedly used verbal attempts to get Sroka to surrender, and he refused. Officers tried to force the door open but could not. It was at that time Mason County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to assist Ludington’s officers.
Deputies were able to pry the door open far enough for a deputy to use his taser. Officers again tried to verbally reason with the man into surrendering to them, but he refused. Finally deputies used a battering ram to open the door and apprehend the man, even though he continued to resist them.
Upon further investigation, police found that the man allegedly damaged a Jeep, owned by Alamo Rental Cars. Police found a 3- to 4-inch scratch in the hood of the vehicle with the curtain rod. Officers said that his girlfriend accused the man of making the scratch as well as putting the hole in the motel room door.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 10.