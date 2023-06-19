Nine girls tennis players from the area were named to the West Michigan conference all-conference team in recognition of their player from the recently conclude 2023 season.
For Ludington, Hannah Glanville made first-team all-conference as a No. 1 singles. Mia Pung and Jennah Skiba made the second team in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley, as well as Emilie Phillips and Sarah Gibson also made the second team in the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, respectively. Claire Shoup was given an honorable mention as a No. 4 singles.
Manistee had Annika Haag receive honorable mentions in the No. 1 singles.
All-WMC first-team: Grant — Nadia Zerlaut, No. 1 singles; Jocee Pleune and Ana Ovalle, No. 1 doubles. Ludington — Hannah Glanville, No. 1 singles. Muskegon Catholic Central — Mackenna Pratt, No. 1 singles; Claire LaVigne and Elana LaGuire, No. 1 doubles. North Muskegon — Marilyn Gaston, No. 1 singles; Fia Lindsay, No. 2 singles; Anna Toebe and Ella Tarrant, No. 1 doubles. Whitehall — Elizabeth Bentz, No. 1 singles.
All-WMC second-team: Grant — Madison Brooks, No. 2 singles. Ludington —Mia Pung, No. 2 singles; Jennah Skiba, No. 3 singles; Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley, No. 1 doubles, Emilie Phillips and Sarah Gibson, No. 2 doubles. North Muskegon — Francine Vinson, No. 3 singles; Jaci Patrick and August Careefelle, No. 2 doubles. Whitehall — Autumn Ferris and Brianna Bentz, No. 1 doubles.
All-WMC honorable mention: Fremont — Aubrey Holmes, No. 1 singles. Ludington — Claire Shoup, No. 4 singles. Manistee — Annika Haag, No. 1 singles. Muskegon Catholic Central — Ella and Emily Muskovin, No. 2 doubles. North Muskegon — Allie Sanocki, No. 4 singles. Western Michigan Christian — Sophia Hendrie, No. 1 singles; Ella Hawke and Sydney Sytsema, No. 1 doubles. Whitehall — Mackenzie Hall, No. 2 singles; Alivia DeWildt and Addy Bernhardt, No. 2 doubles.