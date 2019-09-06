The Ludington North Breakwater was closed shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the Ludington Police Department.
North Breakwater closed Friday
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... NORTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... HOLLAND STATE PARK... MUSKEGON STATE PARK... MEARS STATE PARK IN PENTWATER... STEARNS PARK IN LUDINGTON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...NORTH WINDS WILL ACT TO KEEP THE WAVES HAZARDOUS INTO THE EVENING. THIS WILL CAUSE STRONG CURRENTS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF PIERS THROUGH THE EVENING. HIGH WAVES AND STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS WILL ALSO BE HAZARDOUS TO SWIMMERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING IN LAKE MICHIGAN OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS INTO THIS EVENING. &&
