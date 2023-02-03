SCOTTVILLE — North Muskegon came to Scottville on Friday night hoping to avenge a loss to the Spartans in December, making the second quarter a turning point and sealing a 58-40 win over Mason County Central by hitting five 3-point goals to finish off the game.

The Spartans (10-4, 5-2 WMC Rivers) took an 11-8 lead in the first quarter, but saw that lead slip away in the last 1:09 of the quarter when the Norsemen (12-2, 5-2 WMC Rivers) scored four points to go ahead 12-8.

The second quarter was the demise of Central as they scored just three points to 10 by North Muskegon to enter the half down by eight, 14-22.

The pace of the Spartans in the third and fourth quarter picked up, but the Norsemen hit five consecutive 3-point shots in the last five and a half minutes of the game to outscore Central, 19-13, in the final frame.

Central senior Will Chye led all scorers with 21 points and senior Jayden Perrone scored 10.

North Muskegon was led by senior Troy McManus with 19 and junior Jaxon Lisinski scored 14, including four 3-point goals from deep outside the arc.

“They were 10 for 15 from outside the line,” said Central coach Tim Genson. The Lisinski kid… he ended up hitting four 3-pointers from deep.”

The Spartans’ two leading scorers scored 31 and the Norsemen’s two leading scorers scored 33. It was the contributions from the rest of the team that made a huge difference in the game; the Norse with 25 points and Central with nine.

Chye led the Spartans with seven rebounds and he and Perrone each had two assists.

Genson was coaching in his last regular season Friday night basketball game and family, friends and former players were in attendance to surprise him and celebrate the occasion. Genson, in his 24th season as head coach at Central, will be retiring at the end of the school year and hanging up his coaching whistle.

The game on Friday was the 150th meeting between the two schools, a series that began in 1936-37 and one the Spartans lead 87-63. The win by Central in December broke an 11-game win streak by North Muskegon, but Central could not build a streak of their own on Friday.

Mason County Central is back in action when it hosts Holton on Thursday.

NORTH MUSKEGON (58)

Belmonte 3 0-0 6, McManus 7 2-2 19, Edwards 1 0-0 3, Caliendo 1 0-2 2, Graham 1 0-1 2, Lisinski 5 0-0 14, Dugener 2 0-0 5, Meyers 1 0-0 2, Gallo 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 2-5 58.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)

Chye 8 3-6 21, Smith 0 0-2 0, B.Thurow 1 0-0 3, Perrone 5 0-0 10, Cole 1 0-0 2, Nichols 1 0-0 2, McLouth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-8 40.

North Muskegon;12;10;17;19;—;58

MC Central;11;3;13;13;—;40

3-point goals—North Muskegon (10): Lisinski 4, McManus 3, Edwards, Gallo, Dugener. Mason County Central (3): Chye 2, B.Thurow. Total fouls—North Muskegon 13, Mason County Central 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—North Muskegon 51, Mason County Central 26. MCC JV scoring—Norton 9, Merz 7, VanderHaag 5, Graham 3, Williams 2. Freshmen score—Mason County Central 35, North Muskegon 29. MCC Freshmen scoring–Ruiz 10, Smith 6, Norton 6, Bennetts5, Peters 3, Graham 2, Reed 2, Etchison 1.