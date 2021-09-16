WHITEHALL — Ludington's volleyball team played in Whitehall on Thursday and dropped three matches, causing its overall record to dip to 8-9.

"We had an off night tonight. The girls struggled with unforced errors and mental toughness and just struggled overall to push through to take a win," said LHS coach Becky Vaara.

Even with an off night, the Orioles were close in the losses. In the first match with Fremont, the Orioles lost a close game 25-27, came back and won the second game, 25-22, but dropped the deciding third game, 12-15.

In the second match, against Big Rapids, it was a similar pattern in score, losing the first 23-25, winning the second handily, but dropping a very close third game, 14-16.

In the final match, Ludington lost to Whitehall 14-25, 22-25.

"I thought Mia Pung did a great job in the libero spot encouraging her team, communicating and working to control the defense," said Vaara.

Leading the Orioles in stats were Karli Mesyar with 13 assists and six aces, Maddy Vaara in kills with 18, and Keelyn Laird and Jordyn Anderson in blocks with six each.

Ludington plays again at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Cadillac Invite.

Ludington's individual Stats:

Maddy Vaara: 1 ace; 18 kills; 9 assists; 5 blocks.

Rylee Stone: 2 aces; 7 kills; 4 assists; 1 block.

Mia Pung: 3 assists.

Zoe Voss: 3 aces; 2 kills; 1 assist; 4 blocks.

Keelyn Laird: 1 ace; 8 kills; 2 assists; 6 blocks.

Karli Mesyar: 6 aces; 13 assists.

Jordyn Anderson:11 kills; 6 assists; 6 blocks.

Ashley McPike: 1 assist; 3 kills; 1 block.

Madisyn Wysong: 1 ace; 1 kill.