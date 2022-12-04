Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team opened the 2022-23 season by winning the Ludington Swim Relays on Saturday at Donald C. Baldwin pool.

“I was a little worried about how this meet was going to go. We had a few boys out due to illness,” Ludington coach Joe Schneider indicated. “Once things got underway, it felt like they all have been on a team together for years.”

The Orioles have been practicing on dry land as the pool was undergoing maintenance. “I’m very proud with how the boys swam today for only having a week in the water,” Schneider commented.

On the way to victory, the Orioles stacked up four first place finishes, one second place, and four third places.

Manistee was able to capture two first, two second place and a third place as they took second place overall with 78 points.

The Orioles are back in the pool on Thursday when they travel to Grand Haven and Manistee will join Ludington in a meet on Saturday when both schools are at the Grand Rapids Northview Swim Invite.

Team Results: Ludington 122, Manistee 78, Fremont 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 72, Alma 70.

400-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Alec Lampen, Oliver Holtgren, Trevor Adamczak, Tug Thummel), 4:14.00. 2-Ludington (Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Ignacio Molina), 4:30.61.

400-yard freestyle relay: 3-Ludington (Rowen Vaara, Grady Sailor, Owen Forrester, Carter Anderson), 4:36.52. 5-Manistee (Ajae Gouker, Rafel Concalves, Owen Heintzelman, Damien McEtaffer), 4:43.94.

200-yard breaststroke relay: 3-Ludington (Peterson, Gavin Smith, Kaeden Carlsen, Molina), 2:25.39.

200-yard backstroke relay: 1-Ludington (Wendt, Owen Kasley, Vaara, Ian Lundberg), 2:05.57.

200-yard butterfly relay: 1-Ludington (Miller, Smith, Dylan Sniegowski, Kasley), 2:00.80. 3-Manistee (Gouker, Oliver Holtgren, Drew Mendians, Thummel, 2:06.76.

Diving: 1-Ian Lundberg, Grady Sailor, 241.05.

400-yard medley relay: 2-Manistee (Mendians, Lampen, McEntaffer, Adamczak), 4:25.82. 3-Ludington (Sniegowski, Miller, Anderson, Lundberg), 5:05.01.

500-yard freestyle relay: 2-Manistee (Avery Cook, Concalves, Holtgren, Thummel), 5:39.60. 3-Ludington (Reinhold Heinrich, Anderson, Vaara, Smith), 5:57.13.

200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Mendians, Adamczak, Gouker), 1:49.01. 5-Ludignton (Forrester, Carlsen, Kasley, Heinrich), 2:26.56.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Sniegowski, Peterson, Wendt, Molina), 1:38.72. 5-Manistee (Vincent Wang, Cook, Concalves, Heintzelman, 2:14.36.